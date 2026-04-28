New PalCast Episode: Gaza bleeds as the world looks away

Photo credit: Omar Ashtawy / APA images

PalCast released a new episode that examined the ongoing crisis in Gaza through the voice of journalist and writer Khaled Al-Qershali. The episode featured host Tony of The Tortoise Shack in conversation with Al-Qershali, who joined from Gaza City. They focused on the humanitarian situation, the realities of daily life under attack, and the personal cost of displacement and survival.

Al-Qershali shared how his life changed after October 7th. He moved from academic study to frontline reporting under extreme conditions. He described being displaced with his family and living in a tent in Deir al-Balah before returning to Gaza City. He also spoke about reporting on events such as the Flour Massacre and the risks involved in documenting life in a war zone, where bombing, gunfire, and constant drone surveillance shape every moment.

The discussion highlighted the ongoing restrictions faced by Palestinians despite claims of a ceasefire. Movement remained limited, large areas stayed under military control, and basic goods were scarce and expensive. Al-Qershali explained the dangers of reporting from areas close to active conflict lines and the psychological toll of continuous surveillance. He also pointed to the blocked entry of humanitarian aid, including a mobile health unit pledged by Pope Francis, as a clear example of how even basic relief efforts are obstructed.

The episode closed with a message that stressed the importance of education, resilience, and global awareness. Al-Qershali spoke about his hopes to continue his studies and expand his writing, while urging audiences not to ignore Gaza. This episode of PalCast is now available on Apple and Spotify. Make sure to listen to the full conversation and share it widely to ensure these stories reach a broader audience!