New PalCast Episode: A Trainee Lawyer in Gaza – I Want To Fight For Justice

The latest episode of PalCast, “A Trainee Lawyer in Gaza: I Want To Fight For Justice,” featured Nour Alali, a Palestinian law graduate and trainee lawyer in Gaza with Cypriot heritage. Nour had completed her law degree in 2025 during the war but had been unable to complete her legal training or begin her career. Speaking with hosts Yousef and Tony from her home, which she had returned to after more than two years of displacement, she shared her experiences of living through bombardments, hunger, displacement and harsh weather.

Nour described how her family had left their home on the third day of the war after an evacuation order, walking south while becoming separated from some of her siblings for more than two years. Her family spent long periods living in tents, where they faced extreme cold, flooding and famine. She recalled surviving for months on lentil soup and, at times, eating flour that contained bugs. She also spoke about the continuing fear caused by daily bombings and the absence of a sense of safety, even during a supposed ceasefire.

The conversation also examined the wider conditions facing families in Gaza, including the high cost of basic necessities and the scarcity of food, gas and water. Nour explained that aid was being sold on the black market while families without income struggled to meet their basic needs, sometimes relying on firewood for cooking and sharing small rations. Despite these conditions and her frustration with the failure of international law to protect civilians, she continued to believe in the purpose of law. She argued that the unjust way people and governments applied the law did not make the law itself unjust, and said she still believed in fighting for justice and helping people secure their rights.

Nour also discussed her efforts to evacuate to Cyprus through her Cypriot heritage, including an application to the Cypriot embassy supported by historical family documents. She said her request had been neglected and that she remained in Gaza while hoping to reunite with relatives in Cyprus. Despite the difficult circumstances surrounding the recording and the ongoing bombardments, she shared her experiences and her determination to pursue justice. Listen to “A Trainee Lawyer in Gaza: I Want To Fight For Justice” on Spotify, and share the episode with others!