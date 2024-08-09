Gaza, Hamas, and Israel Expanding the War – Insights from Hana Salah

In the latest episode of PalCast, available of Apple & Spotify, titled “Gaza, Hamas, and Israel: Expanding the War,” Palestinian journalist Hana Salah shared her firsthand experiences and insights. Hana, who hails from Gaza, has endured the harrowing realities of conflict and reported on them until she managed to evacuate Gaza to Egypt and then Qatar.

Hana Salah is no stranger to adversity. As a financial journalist, she focuses on critical issues such as business, agriculture, and development in Gaza. Her master’s degree in economic development from the Islamic University of Gaza equips her with a deep understanding of the region’s challenges. Over the years, she has contributed to Palestinian newspapers, the LA Times, Al Jazeera, Turkey’s Anadolu News Agency, and various developmental organizations.

Hana’s commitment to her work led her to report from the heart of the ongoing Israeli genocide on Gaza. She witnessed the devastating impact of Israeli airstrikes firsthand, including the tragic incident where her family sought refuge in a building that was later hit. Her two sisters were injured, and the trauma of displacement weighed heavily on her.

In the PalCast episode, Hana joined co-hosts Yousef Aljamal, Helena Cobban, and producer Tony Groves to discuss several critical topics including Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, life amidst conflict and some regional developments. Hana shared how she managed her family life while reporting during bombings where the struggle for safety and survival is a constant reality for journalists in Gaza. Beyond Gaza, the episode explored recent developments in the broader Middle East where the potential for an all-out war looms large, affecting not only the region but also global dynamics.

Despite the hardships, Hana remains passionate about empowering marginalized communities. She works tirelessly to support farmers and women in Gaza’s rural areas. Her commitment to amplifying their voices underscores the resilience of indigenous communities in the face of adversity. Hana Salah’s journey from reporting on the ground in Gaza to sharing her insights on PalCast highlights the power of journalism in shaping our understanding of conflict. As we navigate complex geopolitical dynamics, voices like Hana’s remind us of the human cost and the urgent need for peace and justice.