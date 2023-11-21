JWE helps document Electronic Intifada’s webinar/ podcasts on Gaza crisis

Two days after the current Gaza-Israel crisis started on October 7, the veteran website Electronic Intifada launched a ground-breaking and open-ended series of webinars led by EI director Ali Abunimah and senior staff members Nora Barrows-Friedman (who is also on the board of Just World Ed) and Asa Winstanley, who have brought in a rich panoply of guests from Gaza, the West Bank, and elsewhere. Given the strong documentary value of these sessions, Just World Ed offered EI to help with editing their transcripts. EI accepted, and this collaboration. has been proceeding.

As of today, we have brought seven transcripts (Day 3 through Day 17) to something like a final state and shared them with EI. (Big thanks to JWE Associate Mustapha Muhammad for his help.) As per our agreement with EI, we are pleased to be able to direct you to the transcripts as lodged here on our website; and they will be uploading the texts to their website when their schedules allow.

We’re pleased that through this collaborative project, the texts for Days 3 – 17 are now available for interested researchers, as follows:

EI’s Day 3 roundtable, presented Oct. 9, 2023 (98 mins.)

Video | Transcript (PDF)

Featuring: Nora Barrows-Friedman, Asa Winstanley, and Ali Abunimah from EI, with guests Jon Elmer, Refaat Al-Areer, Abdaljawad Omar, and Shahd Abusalama

EI’s Day 5 roundtable, presented Oct. 11, 2023 (114 mins.)

Video | Transcript (PDF)

Featuring: Nora Barrows-Friedman, Asa Winstanley, and Ali Abunimah from EI, with guests Abdallah al-Naami , Abdeljawad Omar, Lowkey, and Khalil Abu Shammala

EI’s Day 7 roundtable, presented Oct. 13, 2023 (105 mins.)

Video | Transcript (PDF)

Featuring: Nora Barrows-Friedman, Asa Winstanley, and Ali Abunimah from EI, with guests Jon Elmer, Refaat Al-Areer, and Khalil Abu Shammala

EI’s Day 10 roundtable, presented Oct. 16, 2023 (99 mins.)

Video | Transcript (PDF)

Featuring: Nora Barrows-Friedman, Asa Winstanley, and Ali Abunimah from EI, with guests Jon Elmer, Helena Cobban, Refaat Al-Areer, Abdaljawad Omar, and Shahd Abusalama

EI’s Day 12 roundtable, presented Oct. 19, 2023 (97 mins.)

Video | Transcript (PDF)

Featuring: Nora Barrows-Friedman, Asa Winstanley, and Ali Abunimah from EI, with guests guests Jon Elmer, Yousef Aljamal, Abdaljawad Omar, Ahmed Abu Artema, and Aseel Musa

EI’s Day 14 roundtable, presented Oct. 21, 2023 (103 mins.)

Video | Transcript (PDF)

Featuring: Nora Barrows-Friedman, Asa Winstanley, and Ali Abunimah from EI, with guests Jon Elmer, Ahmed Abofoul, and Tarek Loubani

EI’s Day 17 roundtable, presented Oct. 23, 2023 (115 mins.)

Video | Transcript (PDF)

Featuring: Nora Barrows-Friedman, Asa Winstanley, and Ali Abunimah from EI, with guests Jon Elmer, Max Geller, Dr. Mads Gilbert, and Calla Walsh