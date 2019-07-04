U.S.antiwar activists launch Vietnamese-language version of memoir… in Hanoi!

Editors and contributors of The People Make the Peace: Lessons from the Vietnam Antiwar Movement will formally launch the Vietnamese edition of their book in Hanoi this month. The Gioi Publishing has recently translated and published the book in Viet Nam.

Co-editors Karin Aguilar San-Juan and Frank Joyce, along with authors Judy Gumbo Albert and Alex Hing are participating in the delegation. They will spend the week of July 5-12 meeting with students, teachers and media to promote the book and catch up on current developments in U.S-Vietnamese relations.

The trip is being hosted by the Vietnam-USA Society/Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations. A lunch honoring the publication of the book will be co-hosted by The Gioi Publishers.

The delegation will meet also with Madame Nguyễn Thị Bình, the former Vice-President of Vietnam and former President of the Vietnam Peace and Development Foundation (VPDF), and with other dignitaries and government officials.

The People Make the Peace: Lessons from the Vietnam Antiwar Movement features stories and analysis from antiwar activists who were among those who traveled to North Viet Nam during the war. It is published in the United States by Just World Books. The authors had returned to Vietnam in 2013 to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords which formally ended US involvement in the war.

Doug Hostetter with the Vietnamese edition

Other authors included in the book are Rennie Davis, Nancy Kurshan, Myra McPherson, Jay Craven, Becca Wilson, Doug Hostetter, and John McAuliff.