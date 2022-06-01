Our online convos about the urgency of banning nukes

As part of Just World Ed’s current campaign on The Urgency of Banning Nukes, in June we’ll be running a series of twice-weekly online conversations on matters nuclear, using Twitter’s new-ish, audio-only “Spaces” platform. The first of these conversations, co-hosted by Helena Cobban and Amelle Zeroug, will be held on Saturday, June 4, at 11 am US-Eastern Time. All are invited to join this conversation– whether you are on Twitter on or not.

Thereafter, we’ll be running these “nuclear” conversations on Twitter Spaces on Tuesdays at 7pm ET and Saturdays at 11 am ET, for the coming weeks– in the lead-up to the important meetings in Vienna in mid-June around the now-in-force Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapon (TPNW).

Whether you’re on Twitter or not, you can join this Saturday’s convo via your web browser at this link for it. But if you are on Twitter you’ll probably have a better experience if you join via the Twitter app on your phone. Once you’re in Twitter there, look for our @JustWorldEd account & the link for the Twitter Space is in our profile.

(Twitter doesn’t let us schedule more than one “Space” convo in advance. So as soon as we’ve finished with Saturday’s session, we’ll set up the link for the next one… and so on. Just keep checking in with @JustWorldEd’s account profile to get the next link.)

We’re hoping for a great cast of speakers in these online conversations, and will let you know as soon as they are confirmed. We’re pretty excited about the possibilities of using this new Twitter capability– and especially about the chance we’re hoping it will give us to reach new audiences, especially in the under-45 age cohort!

Even if you can’t attend any of the upcoming convos, please help us do outreach for this project by telling your friends and networks about it!

This initiative of using “Twitter Spaces” is part of our broader project to provide resources to new generations on nuclear risks and realities. The project also includes these four recent posts on our blog: 1, 2, 3, 4 — along with work that is ongoing to build a new Online Learning Hub on this topic, which we’ll plan to launch in mid-June.

The conversations we’ll have on our “Twitter Spaces”, starting Saturday, June 4, will all be recorded and available for later listening. We definitely want to make sure the following topics get discussed:

The continuing risks of nuclear annihilation

The fabulous good news of the existence of the TPNW and the importance of its upcoming meetings, June 16-22

More about the nuts and bolts of the TPNW

The precariousness of the current situation re nuclear risk, given the erosion over the past 20 years of many Cold War-era “safety”-ish mechanisms

The availability of lots of great resources from a variety of anti-nuclear oprganizations in the United States and worldwide

The links between the anti-nuclear movement and the environmental movement

Ways to “process” having convos about nuclear annihilation…

(On the latter topic, we’ll probably plan to play some appropriately tasteless clips from Tom Lehrer’s nuclear songs along the way.)